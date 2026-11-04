Outdoor Art Group

Looking to relax and unwind with some outdoor art? Stop by for an informal plein air painting and sketching group to sketch the beautiful landscapes of the nature center. We’ll hike from the visitor center together and learn a little about our ecosystems as we capture them on canvas.

We’ll be visiting the Emma Pitcher Prairie once each season, so come unwind and watch the land shift over the months.

Please bring your own art supplies.

Sunday, November 15, 2026- Kalamazoo River Overlook

Sunday, December 13, 2026 – Emma Pitcher Prairie

Sunday, February 21, 2027 – Visitor Center

Time: 1:00 – 2:30PM

Meet: Front desk inside the Visitor Center. This is a drop-in program.

Fee: Included in regular KNC admission; KNC Members free!

Audience: Teens and Adults