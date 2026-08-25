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Outdoor Art Group

Outdoor Art Group

Outdoor Art Group
Looking to relax and unwind with some outdoor art? Stop by for an informal plein air painting and sketching group to sketch the beautiful landscapes of the nature center. We’ll hike from the visitor center together, and learn a little about our ecosystems as we capture them on canvas.

Please bring your own art supplies.

September 20, 2026- Emma Pitcher Prairie

November 15, 2026- Kalamazoo River Overlook

Time: 1:00 – 2:30PM

Meet: Front desk inside the Visitor Center. This is a drop-in program.

Fee: Included in regular KNC admission; KNC Members free!

Audience: Adults

Kalamazoo Nature Center
01:00 PM - 02:30 PM on Sun, 20 Sep 2026
Get Tickets

Artist Group Info

etiemannaturecenter@gmail.com
Kalamazoo Nature Center
7000 N Westnedge Avenue
Kalamazoo, Michigan 49009
(269) 381-1574
https://naturecenter.org