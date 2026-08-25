Outdoor Art Group
Outdoor Art Group
Outdoor Art Group
Looking to relax and unwind with some outdoor art? Stop by for an informal plein air painting and sketching group to sketch the beautiful landscapes of the nature center. We’ll hike from the visitor center together, and learn a little about our ecosystems as we capture them on canvas.
Please bring your own art supplies.
September 20, 2026- Emma Pitcher Prairie
November 15, 2026- Kalamazoo River Overlook
Time: 1:00 – 2:30PM
Meet: Front desk inside the Visitor Center. This is a drop-in program.
Fee: Included in regular KNC admission; KNC Members free!
Audience: Adults
Kalamazoo Nature Center
01:00 PM - 02:30 PM on Sun, 20 Sep 2026
Artist Group Info
etiemannaturecenter@gmail.com
Kalamazoo Nature Center
7000 N Westnedge AvenueKalamazoo, Michigan 49009
(269) 381-1574