Outdoor Art Group

Looking to relax and unwind with some outdoor art? Stop by for an informal plein air painting and sketching group to sketch the beautiful landscapes of the nature center. We’ll hike from the visitor center together, and learn a little about our ecosystems as we capture them on canvas.

Please bring your own art supplies.

September 20, 2026- Emma Pitcher Prairie

November 15, 2026- Kalamazoo River Overlook

Time: 1:00 – 2:30PM

Meet: Front desk inside the Visitor Center. This is a drop-in program.

Fee: Included in regular KNC admission; KNC Members free!

Audience: Adults