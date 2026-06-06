Peace, Justice, and Equity: A Conversation with Raja Khouri

On Sunday, June 28, at 3:00 PM, the Unitarian Universalist Community Church of Southwest Michigan will host an important community conversation with Raja Khouri, co-author of the acclaimed book The Wall Between: What Jews and Palestinians Don’t Want to Know About Each Other.

As the war in Gaza continues to shape public discourse, deepen divisions, and raise urgent humanitarian and moral questions around the world, this event offers an opportunity for thoughtful dialogue grounded in listening, empathy, and shared humanity. Khouri, an Arab Canadian human rights advocate and former commissioner with the Ontario Human Rights Commission, has spent years working to foster understanding between Jewish and Palestinian communities.

Drawing from themes explored in The Wall Between, Khouri will discuss how trauma, identity, history, and competing narratives influence conversations about Israel and Palestine — and what it might take to move beyond polarization toward justice and mutual recognition. The book, co-written with Jewish educator Jeffrey Wilkinson, calls for deeper listening and honest engagement across divides.

This program is intended for anyone seeking a deeper understanding of the conflict in Gaza and the human realities behind the headlines. There will be time for questions and community discussion.

