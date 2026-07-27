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Pine Needle Basketry

Pine Needle Basketry

Learn the ancient skill of basketry with common pine trees found in Michigan. Celebrate native flora and learn about identifying the differences between red, white, and Jack pine trees (with real life examples). Use pine needles to craft a small basket (perfectly sized for holding keys or jewelry), plus gain timeless knowledge to create endless designs. Participants will take home their unique crafted basket and tools needed to make more, along with tips for harvesting pine needles ethically. Come enjoy a new hobby, craft from the wild, and turn mulch into memories with this workshop.

Tillers International
$90
09:00 AM - 05:00 PM on Sat, 29 Aug 2026
Get Tickets
Tillers International
10515 E O P Ave
Scotts, Michigan 49088
269-779-4185
earthcraftskillshare@gmail.com
https://www.earthcraftskillshare.com/