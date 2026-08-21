PitchMI AI & Software Semifinal
PitchMI AI & Software Semifinal
Join the MSU Research Foundation and Michigan Economic Development Corporation (MEDC) for the PitchMI AI and Software Semifinal, where five of Michigan's most promising startups will compete live for $250,000 in prize funding and the opportunity to advance to the PitchMI Championship for an additional $1 million.
PitchMI is one of the nation's largest founder-focused startup competitions, designed to identify, support, and invest in Michigan's most promising early-stage companies.
* Finalists will deliver a 7-minute pitch followed by a 5-minute Q&A with an accomplished panel of investors and industry leaders.
* One startup will earn the $250,000 in prize funding and secure its place in the PitchMI Championship.
Whether you're an entrepreneur, investor, student, researcher, business leader, or simply want a front-row seat to innovation being built right here in Michigan, you’re invited to see who will rise to the challenge — and move one step closer to becoming Michigan’s next PitchMI champion.
Reserve your spot: https://luma.com/p86i6gat