PitchMI AI & Software Semifinal

​Join the MSU Research Foundation and Michigan Economic Development Corporation (MEDC) for the PitchMI AI and Software Semifinal, where five of Michigan's most promising startups will compete live for $250,000 in prize funding and the opportunity to advance to the PitchMI Championship for an additional $1 million.

PitchMI is one of the nation's largest founder-focused startup competitions, designed to identify, support, and invest in Michigan's most promising early-stage companies.

* Finalists will deliver a 7-minute pitch followed by a 5-minute Q&A with an accomplished panel of investors and industry leaders.

* One startup will earn the $250,000 in prize funding and secure its place in the PitchMI Championship.

Whether you're an entrepreneur, investor, student, researcher, business leader, or simply want a front-row seat to innovation being built right here in Michigan, you’re invited to see who will rise to the challenge — and move one step closer to becoming Michigan’s next PitchMI champion.

Reserve your spot: https://luma.com/p86i6gat

