Plein Air Art Group

Looking to relax and unwind with some outdoor art? Stop by for an informal plein air painting and sketching group to sketch the beautiful landscapes of the nature center. We’ll hike from the visitor center together, and learn a little about our ecosystems as we capture them on canvas.

Please bring your own art supplies.

June 7, 2026- Emma Pitcher Prairie

August 2, 2026- Raptor Ridge

Time: 1:00 – 2:30PM

Meet: Sun dial by the parking lot

Fee: Included in regular KNC admission; KNC Members free!

Audience: Adults