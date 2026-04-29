Plein Air Art Group
Plein Air Art Group
Plein Air Art Group
Looking to relax and unwind with some outdoor art? Stop by for an informal plein air painting and sketching group to sketch the beautiful landscapes of the nature center. We’ll hike from the visitor center together, and learn a little about our ecosystems as we capture them on canvas.
Please bring your own art supplies.
June 7, 2026- Emma Pitcher Prairie
August 2, 2026- Raptor Ridge
Time: 1:00 – 2:30PM
Meet: Sun dial by the parking lot
Fee: Included in regular KNC admission; KNC Members free!
Audience: Adults
Kalamazoo Nature Center
01:00 PM - 02:30 PM on Sun, 7 Jun 2026
Kalamazoo Nature Center
7000 N Westnedge AvenueKalamazoo, Michigan 49009
(269) 381-1574