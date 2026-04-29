© 2026 WMUK
Public radio from Western Michigan University 102.1 NPR News | 89.9 Classical WMUK
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Plein Air Art Group

Plein Air Art Group

Plein Air Art Group
Looking to relax and unwind with some outdoor art? Stop by for an informal plein air painting and sketching group to sketch the beautiful landscapes of the nature center. We’ll hike from the visitor center together, and learn a little about our ecosystems as we capture them on canvas.

Please bring your own art supplies.

June 7, 2026- Emma Pitcher Prairie
August 2, 2026- Raptor Ridge

Time: 1:00 – 2:30PM
Meet: Sun dial by the parking lot
Fee: Included in regular KNC admission; KNC Members free!
Audience: Adults

Kalamazoo Nature Center
01:00 PM - 02:30 PM on Sun, 7 Jun 2026
Get Tickets
Kalamazoo Nature Center
7000 N Westnedge Avenue
Kalamazoo, Michigan 49009
(269) 381-1574
https://naturecenter.org