Prairie Power Guided Hike

Explore the wonders of a grassland sea! Prairies used to cover 240 million acres of our continent, but now these majestic ecosystems are few and far between. We’ll hike the mowed trails of Pitcher Prairie to see, smell and touch the plants and cool creatures who call this sun-swept landscape home.

Saturday, August 8, 2026, 2-3 pm

Meet: Visitor Center

Fee: Included in regular KNC admission; KNC Members free! Drop-in program.

Audience: All Ages