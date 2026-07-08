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Prairie Power Guided Hike

Prairie Power Guided Hike

Prairie Power Guided Hike
Explore the wonders of a grassland sea! Prairies used to cover 240 million acres of our continent, but now these majestic ecosystems are few and far between. We’ll hike the mowed trails of Pitcher Prairie to see, smell and touch the plants and cool creatures who call this sun-swept landscape home.

Saturday, August 8, 2026, 2-3 pm

Meet: Visitor Center

Fee: Included in regular KNC admission; KNC Members free! Drop-in program.

Audience: All Ages

Kalamazoo Nature Center
02:00 PM - 03:00 PM on Sat, 8 Aug 2026
Get Tickets
Kalamazoo Nature Center
7000 N Westnedge Avenue
Kalamazoo, Michigan 49009
(269) 381-1574
https://naturecenter.org