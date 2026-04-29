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Prairie Wildflower Walk

Prairie Wildflower Walk

Prairie Wildflower Walk
Travel our Emma Pitcher Prairie to learn about Michigan’s beautiful native prairie flowers, and leave with a better understanding of the beautiful ecosystems that once covered our continent.

Meet: Visitor Center front desk

Fee: Included in regular KNC admission; KNC Members free!

Audience: All ages

Date: Saturday, June 6 from 2:00 – 3:00PM

Kalamazoo Nature Center
02:00 PM - 03:00 PM on Sat, 6 Jun 2026
Get Tickets
Kalamazoo Nature Center
7000 N Westnedge Avenue
Kalamazoo, Michigan 49009
(269) 381-1574
https://naturecenter.org