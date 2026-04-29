Prairie Wildflower Walk
Prairie Wildflower Walk
Prairie Wildflower Walk
Travel our Emma Pitcher Prairie to learn about Michigan’s beautiful native prairie flowers, and leave with a better understanding of the beautiful ecosystems that once covered our continent.
Meet: Visitor Center front desk
Fee: Included in regular KNC admission; KNC Members free!
Audience: All ages
Date: Saturday, June 6 from 2:00 – 3:00PM
Kalamazoo Nature Center
02:00 PM - 03:00 PM on Sat, 6 Jun 2026
Kalamazoo Nature Center
7000 N Westnedge AvenueKalamazoo, Michigan 49009
(269) 381-1574