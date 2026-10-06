Protecting Family Heirlooms and Cultural Objects: A Hands-On Workshop

Open to ages 18+.

What would happen to your family heirlooms if the weather damaged your home? National Heritage Emergency Responder Jared Yax will guide you in how to assess risks to your prized possessions and how to protect them. Through a hands-on risk assessment using the Parchment Community Library as an example, you’ll gain experience in how to plan to protect your prized possessions and cultural objects. You’ll also find out what types of restoration services are available if a disaster should happen. Registration is requested. Register online, in person, or by calling the library.

Jared Yax is a cultural heritage emergency response consultant based in Grand Rapids, Michigan. He is a graduate of Grand Valley State University where he studied History, Archaeology and the German language. Jared has over 20+ years of curatorial experience as a museum professional, and 14 years of experience as a firefighter/medical first responder achieving the rank of lieutenant. He has had the opportunity during his museum career to work with historic objects such as from the Titanic, the tomb of King Thutmose III, the Dead Sea Scrolls, the Whydah pirate ship, and whale skeletons of New Zealand. During his emergency responder career, Jared has received certifications in ICS 100, 200, 300, 400, NIMS/IS 700 & 800, Fire Instructor I, Fire Officer I & II, Incident Safety Officer, Hazmat Operations, and the Blue Card Incident Commander Program. Jared is a graduate of the Smithsonian Heritage Emergency And Response Training and has become a course advisor and contract instructor with the Smithsonian Cultural Rescue Initiative for the program. As an all hazards responder, Jared has consulted for cultural institutions undergoing emergencies across the United States in Alaska, California, Colorado, Georgia, Hawaii, Michigan, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Texas and Virginia.