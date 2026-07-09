Public Bird Training

Have you ever wondered how we train our birds of prey? Come to the bird mews in the arboretum for a special training session with some of our most charismatic residents and learn more about these majestic raptors and their care. We’ll be outside, so be sure to bundle up and bring your best burning birdy questions!

Saturday, August 15, 2026, 2-3 pm

Meet: Bird mews in the arboretum

Fee: Included in regular KNC admission; KNC Members free!

Audience: All ages