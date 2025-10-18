Queer Theatre Kalamazoo Presents "Pillow Fortress" Regional Premiere at Heirloom Arts

Queer Theatre Kalamazoo presents the regional premiere of Aysha Zackria’s “Pillow Fortress” at Heirloom Arts at 1919 Stearns Ave in Kalamazoo as our 2026/2027 season opener. Kalamazoo College alum Ynika Yuag returns to Kalamazoo to direct.

Three college classmates receive an alert that someone has just escaped the local jail. Chelsea has a penchant for the law. Ry advocates for prison abolition. Jordan is just scared shitless. They try to prepare for what might happen if they encounter the escapee, but find out they need to face each other first. "Pillow Fortress" is part polemic, part slumber party, and all chaos.

Show Dates

October 15 and 22-24 @ 7:30 p.m. (American Sign Language interpretation available at the Oct. 22 performance).

October 18 and 25 @ 2 p.m.