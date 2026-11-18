Queer Theatre Kalamazoo brought back our Queer Shorts Festival in our 2025/2026 season, offering a fun, accessible way to participate in our programming – maximizing the number of people who can participate while also inviting folks who may not have a lot of time to commit to a full production. This year’s Queer Shorts Festival is holiday themed to offer some festive creations for the season, and we expanded from an originally planned lineup of three plays to four following record – and so talented – turnout at auditions. We’re thrilled to be hosting the festival in late night performances at Crawlspace Comedy Theatre Dec. 4-6, with a bar and snacks available to patrons before and after the show.

Our Queer Shorts Festival: Holiday Edition includes the following short plays:

Hooters for the Holidays by Louis DeVaughn Nelson (directed by Gregory Miller II): Brian and Frederick have invited their mothers over for a Christmas/Birthday dinner – the next major step in their long term (open) relationship. When one of their playmates crashes the party, everyone finds out that the usually loopy and unplanned Brian has a big announcement to make, huge!

Dear Pluto by Dray Bowens-Rubin & Zara Barryte (directed by Connar Klock): Dear Pluto tells the tale of a burgeoning friendship between a jaded minor planet and an excitable space satellite. It was inspired by the events of the NASA New Horizons mission that visited Pluto in 2015.

Better Than Normal by Hannah Lee DeFrates (directed by Lydia Kanous): This Halloween, Coquelicot has a trick and a treat for Alex.

Jimmy the Antichrist by Keith J Powell (directed by Cody A. Watson): Thanksgiving at the Bailey household takes a twist when Jimmy and his new friend Colin return home from their first semester of college. Jimmy reluctantly “outs” himself and reveals that he is, in fact, the Antichrist. The news does not go over well with the rest of the family, who refuse to accept their son's alternative lifestyle.

The festival offers a great opportunity for theatre-goers who haven’t yet checked out Queer Theatre Kalamazoo shows to enjoy a variety of new-to-the area performances in one festive evening.

“Curating the festival is part of my joy as the Artistic Director,” said QTK Artistic Director Connar Klock. “I review plays that people send us, research published plays, and utilize our network of playwrights to find just the right calibration. For this festival, we wanted to have a theme surrounding the holidays. The Queer Shorts Festival is a great first time experience for audiences because of the variety of shows that are offered. If you don't love a play – that's okay, another one is coming up in 15 minutes! We perform the Shorts Festival at Crawlspace Comedy Theatre, which offers a fun, lounge style atmosphere with a bar and snacks available.”

Queer Theatre Kalamazoo offers Name Your Price ticketing and provides American Sign Language interpretation at one performance during each production’s run (in this case, on Dec. 4) to make our programming as accessible as we can to local theatre lovers. Tickets for the show are available at https://qtk.ludus.com/index.php.

