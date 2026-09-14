Raptor Folklore Talk

For millennia, humans have been fascinated by birds, telling stories of the ways these animals could tell the future, bring luck, or commune with the gods. Come take a crash course on bird omens with our raptors, and if we’re lucky, come away with a blessing of good fortune the ancient Romans themselves would have envied.

Saturday, October 31, 2026, 10 am-11 am

Meet: Front desk inside the Visitor Center

Fee: Included in regular KNC admission; KNC Members free!

Audience: All ages