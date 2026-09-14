Raptor Folklore Talk
Raptor Folklore Talk
Raptor Folklore Talk
For millennia, humans have been fascinated by birds, telling stories of the ways these animals could tell the future, bring luck, or commune with the gods. Come take a crash course on bird omens with our raptors, and if we’re lucky, come away with a blessing of good fortune the ancient Romans themselves would have envied.
Saturday, October 31, 2026, 10 am-11 am
Meet: Front desk inside the Visitor Center
Fee: Included in regular KNC admission; KNC Members free!
Audience: All ages
Kalamazoo Nature Center
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM on Sat, 31 Oct 2026
Artist Group Info
etiemannaturecenter@gmail.com
Kalamazoo Nature Center
7000 N Westnedge AvenueKalamazoo, Michigan 49009
(269) 381-1574