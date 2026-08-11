Raptor Piñata Making
Raptor Piñata Making
Raptor Piñata Making
We love working with our birds of prey, and they need a lot of enrichment to keep their brains active. Help us keep our birds occupied by making bird piñatas!
Hiding food in shreddable containers is a great enrichment for our raptors, and it’s great to have unique exciting piñatas for them to destroy. Create a fun new toy for our birds and learn about the ways we keep our predators engaged and happy.
Saturday, September 5, 2026, 10 am-12 pm
Meet: Classroom inside the Visitor Center. This is a drop-in program.
Fee: Included in regular KNC admission; KNC Members free!
Audience: All ages
Kalamazoo Nature Center
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM on Sat, 5 Sep 2026
Artist Group Info
etiemannaturecenter@gmail.com
Kalamazoo Nature Center
7000 N Westnedge AvenueKalamazoo, Michigan 49009
(269) 381-1574