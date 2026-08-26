Raptor Run 5K & Kids Run

Take a Fall Fun Run! Start off your day at the popular 5K Raptor Run/Walk along some of KNC’s most beautiful fall trails. All proceeds support the Kalamazoo Nature Center’s education program.

1K Kids Run

Starts at 9 am Saturday, October 17, 2026

$30, includes short sleeved shirt if registered by October 4.

Kids ages 8 and under head out on a stroller-friendly, 1K romp around the Habitat Haven Trail.

Raptor Run 5K

Starts at 10 am Saturday, October 17, 2026

$50, includes long sleeved shirt if registered by October 4.

Run or walk along some of KNC’s most beautiful trails. The untimed event includes steep hills, forest views, and a variety of terrain.

Register by October 4 for a FREE run shirt!