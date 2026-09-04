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Recipe For Abundance

Recipe For Abundance

Recipe for abundance is a grassroots community-building organization that organzies free community parties to encourage mutual aid between neighbors through music, art, & food.

This free live music event provided by local artists will also include community art, a community swap, free food, yoga, dance, bike servicing, a fermentation workshop, and more. All of which is provided for free!

Davis St. Park
01:00 AM - 07:00 AM on Sat, 5 Sep 2026

Event Supported By

Recipe for Abundance
Linktree.com/RecipeForAbundance
Davis St. Park
901 Davis Street
Kalamazoo, Michigan 49008