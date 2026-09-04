Recipe For Abundance
Recipe For Abundance
Recipe for abundance is a grassroots community-building organization that organzies free community parties to encourage mutual aid between neighbors through music, art, & food.
This free live music event provided by local artists will also include community art, a community swap, free food, yoga, dance, bike servicing, a fermentation workshop, and more. All of which is provided for free!
Davis St. Park
01:00 AM - 07:00 AM on Sat, 5 Sep 2026
Event Supported By
Recipe for Abundance
Davis St. Park
901 Davis StreetKalamazoo, Michigan 49008