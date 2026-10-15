Recorrido Español (Spanish Tour)

¡Acompáñanos en un recorrido en español para descubrir qué hace que KNC sea tan hermoso! Tanto si eres un hablante nativo con un fascinación por la naturaleza, como si estás aprendiendo el idioma y quieres practicar vocabulario relacionado con el entorno natural, ven a conectar con nosotros y con nuestro ecosistema.

Join us for a tour in Spanish to discover what makes KNC so beautiful! Whether you are a native speaker with a fascination for nature, or you are learning the language and want to practice vocabulary related to the natural environment, come connect with us and our ecosystem.

Saturday, February 6, 2027, 2-3 pm

Meet: Front desk inside the Visitor Center

Fee: Included in regular KNC admission; KNC Members free!

Audience: All ages