Risky Play in Nature

Join the staff from Nature’s Way Preschool to learn about the benefits of risky play and how to encourage and develop risky play opportunities for your child. Our preschool team will share photos and video examples demonstrating the developmental gains that children achieve while playing in nature, with time for questions and discussion.

Saturday, August 22, 2026, 10-11 am

Meet: Cooper’s Glen Auditorium inside the Visitor Center

Fee: Included in regular KNC admission; KNC Members free!

Audience: Parents and grandparents