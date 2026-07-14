Risky Play in Nature
Risky Play in Nature
Join the staff from Nature’s Way Preschool to learn about the benefits of risky play and how to encourage and develop risky play opportunities for your child. Our preschool team will share photos and video examples demonstrating the developmental gains that children achieve while playing in nature, with time for questions and discussion.
Saturday, August 22, 2026, 10-11 am
Meet: Cooper’s Glen Auditorium inside the Visitor Center
Fee: Included in regular KNC admission; KNC Members free!
Audience: Parents and grandparents
Kalamazoo Nature Center
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM on Sat, 22 Aug 2026
Artist Group Info
etiemannaturecenter@gmail.com
Kalamazoo Nature Center
7000 N Westnedge AvenueKalamazoo, Michigan 49009
(269) 381-1574