The action-packed adventures of Robin Hood come to life on stage.

The Kalamazoo Civic Youth Theatre presents the action-packed tale of Robin Hood in the Parish Theatre April 16-25, 2027.

Robin Hood, the outlaw of Sherwood Forest, leads a merry life with his followers. Anyone who is hungry or who has no place to live is welcome in the Greenwood. The citizens of the forest oppose wicked Prince John. He’s taken the place of King Richard the Lion-Hearted, who has gone to the Holy Land on a crusade. One day, a caravan cuts through the wood. In the convoy is Robin’s childhood sweetheart, Maid Marian, ward of King Richard. Alas, the evil Lady Merle of Cornwall plans to force Marian to marry the Prince in an effort to make John more acceptable to the people of England. To arms! It’s up to Robin to stop the marriage, defeat a nasty sheriff and secure Nottingham for the king’s return. It’s all done in rousing fashion!

Purchase Tickets: https://bit.ly/RobinHood-Tickets-Apr16-25

Flex Pass Subscriptions: https://bit.ly/KazooCivicFlexPass

Group Rates: Call (269) 343-1313 or visit: https://bit.ly/KzooCivicGroupTix

Performance Dates and Times:

• Friday, April 16, 2027, at 7:30 PM

• Saturday, April 17, 2027, at 2:00 PM*

• Saturday, April 17, 2027, at 5:00 PM

• Sunday, April 18, 2027, at 2:00 PM

• Friday, April 23, 2027, at 7:30 PM

• Saturday, April 24, 2027, at 2:00 PM

• Saturday, April 24, 2027, at 5:00 PM

• Sunday, April 25, 2027, at 2:00 PM

*April 17 at 2:00 PM (Sensory Friendly Performance, ASL Interpreted & Audio Description Services Available)

By Tim Kelly

Robin Hood presented by special arrangement with Pioneer Drama Service. www.pioneerdrama.com

