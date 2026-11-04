Saturday Story Time

Join us once a month for a picture book story time, featuring a selection of nature-themed books perfect for little explorers. We’ll follow our book with a gentle hike if weather permits, so be sure to bundle up!

December 19, 2026- Goodbye Autumn, Hello Winter by Kenard Pak

January 23, 2027- Over and Under the Snow by Kate Messner

February 20, 2027- Time to Sleep by Denise Fleming

Meet: Clubhouse inside the Visitor Center

Fee: Included in regular KNC admission; KNC Members free!

Audience: Families with young children

Time: 10:00 – 11:00AM