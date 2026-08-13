Saturday Story Time

Join us once a month for a picture book story time, featuring a selection of nature-themed books perfect for little explorers. We’ll follow our book with a gentle hike if weather permits, so be sure to bundle up!

September 12, 2026- Goodbye Summer, Hello Autumn by Kenard Pak

October 10, 2026- What Makes a Bird? by Megan Pomper and Maia Hoekstra

November 15, 2026- A Stone Sat Still by Brendan Wenzel

Meet: Clubhouse inside the Visitor Center

Fee: Included in regular KNC admission; KNC Members free!

Audience: Families with young children

Time: 10:00 – 11:00AM