Saturday Story Time
Saturday Story Time
Saturday Story Time
Join us once a month for a picture book story time, featuring a selection of nature-themed books perfect for little explorers. We’ll follow our book with a gentle hike if weather permits, so be sure to bundle up!
June 13– Goodbye Spring, Hello Summer by Kenard Pak
July 18– Cicada Symphony by Sue Fliess
August 8– The Wild by Yuval Zommer
Meet: Clubhouse inside the Visitor Center
Fee: Included in regular KNC admission; KNC Members free!
Audience: Families with young children
Time: 10:00-11:00AM
Kalamazoo Nature Center
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM on Sat, 13 Jun 2026
Artist Group Info
etiemannaturecenter@gmail.com
Kalamazoo Nature Center
7000 N Westnedge AvenueKalamazoo, Michigan 49009
(269) 381-1574