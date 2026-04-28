Saturday Story Time

Join us once a month for a picture book story time, featuring a selection of nature-themed books perfect for little explorers. We’ll follow our book with a gentle hike if weather permits, so be sure to bundle up!

June 13– Goodbye Spring, Hello Summer by Kenard Pak

July 18– Cicada Symphony by Sue Fliess

August 8– The Wild by Yuval Zommer

Meet: Clubhouse inside the Visitor Center

Fee: Included in regular KNC admission; KNC Members free!

Audience: Families with young children

Time: 10:00-11:00AM