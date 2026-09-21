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Science Speaks: Restoration Ecology

Science Speaks: Restoration Ecology

Join WMU professor Dr. Kathryn Docherty for a talk on the ways that native plants can restore soil health in our ecosystems, and just how intricate our soil ecosystems can be.

Saturday, November 21, 2026, 2-3pm

Meet: Cooper’s Glen Auditorium inside the Visitor Center

Fee: Included in regular KNC admission; KNC Members free!

Audience: All ages

Kalamazoo Nature Center
02:00 PM - 03:00 PM on Sat, 21 Nov 2026
Get Tickets
Kalamazoo Nature Center
7000 N Westnedge Avenue
Kalamazoo, Michigan 49009
(269) 381-1574
https://naturecenter.org