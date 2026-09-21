Science Speaks: Restoration Ecology
Science Speaks: Restoration Ecology
Join WMU professor Dr. Kathryn Docherty for a talk on the ways that native plants can restore soil health in our ecosystems, and just how intricate our soil ecosystems can be.
Saturday, November 21, 2026, 2-3pm
Meet: Cooper’s Glen Auditorium inside the Visitor Center
Fee: Included in regular KNC admission; KNC Members free!
Audience: All ages
Kalamazoo Nature Center
02:00 PM - 03:00 PM on Sat, 21 Nov 2026
Kalamazoo Nature Center
7000 N Westnedge AvenueKalamazoo, Michigan 49009
(269) 381-1574