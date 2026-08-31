The Southwest Michigan Journalism Collaborative in partnership with the Douglass Community Association will present a free workshop "Scrolling for the Truth: How to Find Trustworthy News” on Thursday, September 10 from 5:30-7 p.m. in the community room at the Douglass Community Association, 1000 W. Paterson, Kalamazoo.

The event, which includes dinner and discussion, will be suitable for teens and adults, and feature Western Michigan University School of Communication Professor Sue Ellen Christian, who will share tools, tips, and tactics on how to spot misinformation and manipulated images, and what to look for to identify quality news sources. Participants will need a charged smartphone to participate fully in the workshop.

RSVPs are requested. Free parking is available, and an activity table will be available for children.

