Silver Maples: Bird Friendly Homes
Silver Maples: Bird Friendly Homes
With winter coming, many of us are getting ready to shutter up our lawns for the season, but now’s the time to get our homes ready to support our wintering bird species!
Heather from Wild Birds Unlimited will lead an in-depth discussion on how to make our homes more bird-friendly in the cold months and give tips on how we can enjoy watching our native birds all year round.
This program is geared for adults 50 and up, but all ages are welcome.
Date: November 19 from 11:00AM-1:00PM
Meet: Cooper’s Glen Auditorium inside the Visitor Center
Fee: Included in regular KNC admission; KNC Members free!
Registration recommended, drop-ins welcome
Audience: Geared for Adults 50+, but all are welcome
Kalamazoo Nature Center
11:00 AM - 01:00 PM on Thu, 19 Nov 2026
Artist Group Info
etiemannaturecenter@gmail.com
Kalamazoo Nature Center
7000 N Westnedge AvenueKalamazoo, Michigan 49009
(269) 381-1574