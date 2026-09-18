Silver Maples: Bird Friendly Homes

With winter coming, many of us are getting ready to shutter up our lawns for the season, but now’s the time to get our homes ready to support our wintering bird species!

Heather from Wild Birds Unlimited will lead an in-depth discussion on how to make our homes more bird-friendly in the cold months and give tips on how we can enjoy watching our native birds all year round.

This program is geared for adults 50 and up, but all ages are welcome.

Date: November 19 from 11:00AM-1:00PM

Meet: Cooper’s Glen Auditorium inside the Visitor Center

Fee: Included in regular KNC admission; KNC Members free!

Registration recommended, drop-ins welcome

Audience: Geared for Adults 50+, but all are welcome