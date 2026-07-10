Silver Maples: Intro to Composting
Silver Maples: Intro to Composting
Silver Maples: Intro to Composting
Join Justin Gish, Kalamazoo’s Sustainability Planner, to talk all things compost; from large-scale industrial setups to the tumblers in our own backyards!
This program is geared for adults 50 and up, but all ages are welcome.
Date: August 20 11:00AM-1:00PM
Meet: Cooper’s Glen Auditorium inside the Visitor Center
Fee: Included in regular KNC admission; KNC Members free!
Registration recommended, drop-ins welcome
Audience: Geared for Adults 50+, but all are welcome
Kalamazoo Nature Center
11:00 AM - 01:00 PM on Thu, 20 Aug 2026
Artist Group Info
etiemannaturecenter@gmail.com
Kalamazoo Nature Center
7000 N Westnedge AvenueKalamazoo, Michigan 49009
(269) 381-1574