Silver Maples: Intro to Composting

Join Justin Gish, Kalamazoo’s Sustainability Planner, to talk all things compost; from large-scale industrial setups to the tumblers in our own backyards!

This program is geared for adults 50 and up, but all ages are welcome.

Date: August 20 11:00AM-1:00PM

Meet: Cooper’s Glen Auditorium inside the Visitor Center

Fee: Included in regular KNC admission; KNC Members free!

Registration recommended, drop-ins welcome

Audience: Geared for Adults 50+, but all are welcome