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Silver Maples: Intro to Composting

Silver Maples: Intro to Composting

Silver Maples: Intro to Composting
Join Justin Gish, Kalamazoo’s Sustainability Planner, to talk all things compost; from large-scale industrial setups to the tumblers in our own backyards!

This program is geared for adults 50 and up, but all ages are welcome.

Date: August 20 11:00AM-1:00PM

Meet: Cooper’s Glen Auditorium inside the Visitor Center

Fee: Included in regular KNC admission; KNC Members free!

Registration recommended, drop-ins welcome

Audience: Geared for Adults 50+, but all are welcome

Kalamazoo Nature Center
11:00 AM - 01:00 PM on Thu, 20 Aug 2026
Get Tickets

Artist Group Info

etiemannaturecenter@gmail.com
Kalamazoo Nature Center
7000 N Westnedge Avenue
Kalamazoo, Michigan 49009
(269) 381-1574
https://naturecenter.org