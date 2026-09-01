Silver Maples: Native Lawns and Gardens
Silver Maples: Native Lawns and Gardens
Even though the leaves are falling, right now is the perfect time to start planning for next year’s fresh growth! Our conservation team members are experts at native planting, and they’re here to share that expertise with you! Bring your most burning native garden questions and plant the seeds of garden knowledge for next season.
This program is geared for adults 50 and up, but all ages are welcome.
Meet: Cooper’s Glen Auditorium inside the Visitor Center
Date: Thursday, October 1 from 11:00AM-1:00PM
Fee: Free for KNC Members; $10 non-members
Registration recommended, drop-ins welcome
Audience: Geared for Adults 50+, but all are welcome
Kalamazoo Nature Center
11:00 AM - 01:00 PM on Thu, 1 Oct 2026
Artist Group Info
etiemannaturecenter@gmail.com
Kalamazoo Nature Center
7000 N Westnedge AvenueKalamazoo, Michigan 49009
(269) 381-1574