Silver Maples: Native Lawns and Gardens

Even though the leaves are falling, right now is the perfect time to start planning for next year’s fresh growth! Our conservation team members are experts at native planting, and they’re here to share that expertise with you! Bring your most burning native garden questions and plant the seeds of garden knowledge for next season.

This program is geared for adults 50 and up, but all ages are welcome.

Meet: Cooper’s Glen Auditorium inside the Visitor Center

Date: Thursday, October 1 from 11:00AM-1:00PM

Fee: Free for KNC Members; $10 non-members

Registration recommended, drop-ins welcome

Audience: Geared for Adults 50+, but all are welcome