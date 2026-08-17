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Silver Maples: Nature Journaling

Silver Maples: Nature Journaling

Silver Maples: Nature Journaling
Looking for an excuse to slow down and connect with nature alongside your community? Get a taste of nature journaling- the art of looking closely and connecting more deeply with the natural world.

Journals will be provided, just bring yourself and your open mind.

Thursday, September 17, 2026, 11 am-12 pm

Meet: Glen Vista Gallery inside the Visitor Center

Fee: KNC Members free; Non-Members $10

Please Register >

Audience: Geared for Adults 50+, but all are welcome

Kalamazoo Nature Center
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM on Thu, 17 Sep 2026
Get Tickets

Artist Group Info

etiemannaturecenter@gmail.com
Kalamazoo Nature Center
7000 N Westnedge Avenue
Kalamazoo, Michigan 49009
(269) 381-1574
https://naturecenter.org