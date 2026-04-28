Silver Maples: Welcome to DeLano Farm

Summer is here on the farm! Come take a tour of the farm at KNC’s historic homestead, and learn about what lets an organic farm like ours stay growing year after year. After, we’ll enjoy some of this year’s harvest together!

Date: June 11, 11:00AM – 1:00PM

Audience: This program is geared for adults 50 and up, but all ages are welcome.

Fee: Non-members $10, members free! Please register.

Meet: DeLano Farm 555 West E Avenue Kalamazoo, MI