Since Time Immemorial Talk at Ladies Library: Gzigmezék mine Giknamezo Zibé (Kalamazoo and the Kalamazoo River)

Lakota Hobia, Tribal Historic Preservation Officer for the Match-E-Be-Nash-She-Wish Band of Pottawatomi Indians (also known as the Gun Lake Tribe), will be joining Kalamazoo in Bloom at the Ladies’ Library Association on Thursday, July 23, at 6:30 p.m. to present on the Tribe’s collaborations related to Gzigmezék (past Pottawatomi village and present-day Kalamazoo) and Giknamezo zibé (Kalamazoo River). Included in her presentation will be the Three Sisters Garden project located in Bronson Park, a collaboration specifically with Kalamazoo in Bloom. A reception with light refreshments will follow the presentation. The public is welcome to attend this free, educational event.