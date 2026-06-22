Soil Life Exploration

Who lives in our dirt? We’ll examine the soil at our Delano Farms to investigate just how much life finds home in the ground beneath our feet and talk about how the bugs in our soil help us and our ecosystems thrive.

Sunday, July 12, 2026, 2-3 pm

Meet: DeLano Farm, 555 W. E Avenue

Fee: Included in regular KNC admission; KNC Members free!

Audience: All ages