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Soil Life Exploration

Soil Life Exploration

Soil Life Exploration
Who lives in our dirt? We’ll examine the soil at our Delano Farms to investigate just how much life finds home in the ground beneath our feet and talk about how the bugs in our soil help us and our ecosystems thrive.

Sunday, July 12, 2026, 2-3 pm

Meet: DeLano Farm, 555 W. E Avenue

Fee: Included in regular KNC admission; KNC Members free!

Audience: All ages

Kalamazoo Nature Center
02:00 PM - 03:00 PM on Sun, 12 Jul 2026
Get Tickets
Kalamazoo Nature Center
7000 N Westnedge Avenue
Kalamazoo, Michigan 49009
(269) 381-1574
https://naturecenter.org