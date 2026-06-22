Soil Life Exploration
Soil Life Exploration
Soil Life Exploration
Who lives in our dirt? We’ll examine the soil at our Delano Farms to investigate just how much life finds home in the ground beneath our feet and talk about how the bugs in our soil help us and our ecosystems thrive.
Sunday, July 12, 2026, 2-3 pm
Meet: DeLano Farm, 555 W. E Avenue
Fee: Included in regular KNC admission; KNC Members free!
Audience: All ages
Kalamazoo Nature Center
02:00 PM - 03:00 PM on Sun, 12 Jul 2026
Kalamazoo Nature Center
7000 N Westnedge AvenueKalamazoo, Michigan 49009
(269) 381-1574