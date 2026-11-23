Sound Healing Saturday
Sound Healing Saturday
Experience the deep relaxation of Sound Healing! Settle into a gentle guided meditation to calm your mind and body, then immerse yourself in the soothing tones and vibrations of singing bowls, chimes, and other healing instruments.
Pause that to-do list for one blissful hour. It's time to take care of you!
Willow Tree Reiki & Meditation
$35 per person
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM on Sat, 9 Jan 2027
Event Supported By
Willow Tree Reiki & Meditation
8106230131
jen@willowtreereiki.com
Artist Group Info
jen@willowtreereiki.com
Willow Tree Reiki & Meditation
1409 Academy StreetKalamazoo, Michigan 49006
8106230131
jen@willowtreereiki.com