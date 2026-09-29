Sparkling Blue in Kalamazoo - Get Out the Vote Celebration
Sparkling Blue in Kalamazoo - Get Out the Vote Celebration
Get out the vote community celebration. We will have free food, free non-alcoholic beverages, DJ, Voter registration information and resources to help voters with their plan to vote! You will hear from our local candidates and learn how to get involved. There will be prizes and giveaways. This event is designed to connect college students, young voters, and with voter information. This event is free to the public.
Crawlspace Comedy
FREE
06:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Tue, 6 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
Do Something Committee of the Kalamazoo County Democratic Party, WMU Dems, K-College Dems, Young Dems and Michigan Democratic Party
info@kzoodems.com