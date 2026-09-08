Spooky Movie Night

What’s scarier than bad special effects? Bad special effects with an educational intermission!

Join us for fun crafts and a screening of the 1940 public domain film Devil Bat, a harrowing tale of giant bat attacks complete with all the cheesiness you could want from a mid-century horror film. Then at intermission, enjoy an educational talk about our real-life bats and the ways they’ve influenced human mythologies.

This program is recommended for ages 13 and up, as this film features themes of mild fear and horror.

Thursday, October 22, 2026, from 6-7:30 pm

Meet: Visitor Center Classroom

Fee: KNC Members $5; Non-Members $7

Please Register >

Audience: Ages 13 and up, as this film features themes of mild fear and horror