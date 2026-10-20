Starting Small presents the Starting Small Summit 2027, presented by Gen-Y Hitch, in Mishawaka, Indiana, a short drive from Southwest Michigan. It's a live version of the Starting Small podcast: host Cameron Nagle interviews Charlie Clifford (founder of TUMI and co-founder of ROAM), Hap Klopp (founder and 20-year CEO of The North Face) and Shahab Elmi (co-founder and CEO of Cymbiotika) one on one, plus a special session with Sweetwater founder Chuck Surack on life after acquisition. The full panel then takes questions from the audience. Attendees leave with more than $10,000 in free product from partners and past guests. Times are Eastern; doors open at 8:30 AM ET.