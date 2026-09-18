Statement Pieces: A Curatorial Conversation

"Statement Pieces: Fashioning the Self & Society brings contemporary fashion objects from the Barrett Barrera Projects collection together with selections from the KIA's permanent collection. Placed in conversation with one another, fashion and visual art present a powerful commentary on identity, self-expression, and social constructions both embraced and contested. During this program, Kelly Peck, exhibition co-curator and Vice President of Barrett Barrera Projects, joins Rehema Barber, KIA Director of Curatorial Affairs, for a conversation on this dynamic exhibition and its unique presentation at the KIA.

Kelly Peck is Vice President of Barrett Barrera Projects (BBP), where she oversees museum partnerships, exhibition touring, and company operations. She has played a leading role in building BBP’s national and international touring program. Her curatorial work includes A Queen Within, Lee Alexander McQueen & Ann Ray: Rendez-Vous, and Statement Pieces, exhibitions bringing contemporary fashion into dialogue with photography, fine art, and visual culture.

Statement Pieces is organized in conjunction with Barrett Barrera Projects. Made possible by generous support from Diane & Randy Eberts and Heritage Community of Kalamazoo."