Suicide Prevention Action Network (SPAN) Town Hall

The Suicide Prevention Action Network (SPAN) will host a community Town Hall at 8:30 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 20, 2026, at Mt. Zion Church, 120 Roberson St., Kalamazoo, MI 49007.

The event will provide updates on the progress, strategies, and opportunities for community involvement in preventing suicide throughout Kalamazoo County.

Attendees will learn about SPAN’s comprehensive suicide prevention plan, including key strategies, current initiatives, and accomplishments from the past year. Community members, partners, and stakeholders are invited to attend and discover how they can play an active role in supporting mental health and preventing suicide.

“Suicide prevention is a community-wide effort,” said Maricela Alcala, CEO of Gryphon Place. “This Town Hall is an opportunity to reflect on the progress we’ve made, strengthen connections, and empower individuals to take action.”

During the event, SPAN will also recognize local organizations that have made significant efforts to equip their staff with training and tools based on suicide prevention best practices. These organizations have taken important steps to develop “gatekeepers”—individuals trained to identify, respond to, and support people who may be at risk of suicide.

Attendees will have the opportunity to:

• Learn about SPAN’s current suicide prevention strategies

• Hear about community impact and progress toward reducing suicide

• Discover ways to get involved and support prevention efforts

• Celebrate organizations committed to suicide-safe practices

Community members are encouraged to attend and be part of this important conversation.

Learn more and register: https://shorturl.at/BxLDj

About SPAN

The Suicide Prevention Action Network (SPAN) is dedicated to reducing suicide through education, collaboration, and community-driven strategies. By promoting awareness, training, and access to resources, SPAN works toward the shared goals of saving lives and strengthening community well-being.