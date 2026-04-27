Summer Exploration Series

Looking for ways to keep your brain going all summer long? The Summer Exploration series is a great way for elementary and middle school scientists to get involved in ecology alongside their grown-ups.

Meet: Visitor Center Classroom

Fee: $12/Member child, $15/Non-Member child, 1 adult included in price.

Please Register >

Audience: Children with an adult

June 4- Slime and Scales: Learn about salamanders, snakes, turtles, and all things cold-blooded

June 18- Feathered Friends: The sounds, colors, and behaviors of the avian world

July 2- The Great Bug Hunt: Discover and identify the incredible world of insects

July 16- Aquatic Adventures: Dive under the surface to see the tiny life in our ponds and streams

August 6- Secret Lives of Plants: Take a deep breath and see the bright green world of our photosynthetic neighbors

August 20- Homes and Habitats: Dig into the ecology of our habitats, and the ways that plants, animals, and fungi find their niche