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Summer Foraging

Summer Foraging

Summer Foraging
Join KNC staff to learn some foraging basics of summer. Grab your basket and enjoy finding the edible treasures around us on a guided hike. Dress for the weather as this program will be entirely outdoors.

Registration is recommended as these popular programs often reach capacity; drop-ins welcome if space is available.

Please click on each date to register:

Thursday, July 16, 2026, 5-6:30 pm

Saturday July 18, 2026, 10-11:30 am

Meet: Visitor Center Main Parking Lot Sundial
Fee: KNC Members $16/Non-Members $20
Audience: All Ages

Kalamazoo Nature Center
05:00 PM - 06:30 PM on Thu, 16 Jul 2026
Get Tickets
Kalamazoo Nature Center
7000 N Westnedge Avenue
Kalamazoo, Michigan 49009
(269) 381-1574
https://naturecenter.org