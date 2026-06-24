Summer Foraging
Summer Foraging
Summer Foraging
Join KNC staff to learn some foraging basics of summer. Grab your basket and enjoy finding the edible treasures around us on a guided hike. Dress for the weather as this program will be entirely outdoors.
Registration is recommended as these popular programs often reach capacity; drop-ins welcome if space is available.
Please click on each date to register:
Thursday, July 16, 2026, 5-6:30 pm
Saturday July 18, 2026, 10-11:30 am
Meet: Visitor Center Main Parking Lot Sundial
Fee: KNC Members $16/Non-Members $20
Audience: All Ages
Kalamazoo Nature Center
05:00 PM - 06:30 PM on Thu, 16 Jul 2026
Kalamazoo Nature Center
7000 N Westnedge AvenueKalamazoo, Michigan 49009
(269) 381-1574