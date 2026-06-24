Summer Foraging

Join KNC staff to learn some foraging basics of summer. Grab your basket and enjoy finding the edible treasures around us on a guided hike. Dress for the weather as this program will be entirely outdoors.

Registration is recommended as these popular programs often reach capacity; drop-ins welcome if space is available.

Please click on each date to register:

Thursday, July 16, 2026, 5-6:30 pm

Saturday July 18, 2026, 10-11:30 am

Meet: Visitor Center Main Parking Lot Sundial

Fee: KNC Members $16/Non-Members $20

Audience: All Ages