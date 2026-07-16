Summer Fungus Walk
Summer Fungus Walk
Summer Fungus Walk
Summer’s winding to a close, but the fungal world isn’t slowing down! We’ll learn about what’s fruiting this season and take a light stroll to see what mushrooms are popping up on the trails.
Saturday, August 29, 2026, 10-11 am
Meet: Visitor Center front desk
Fee: Included in regular KNC admission; KNC Members free!
Audience: All ages
Kalamazoo Nature Center
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM on Sat, 29 Aug 2026
Artist Group Info
etiemannaturecenter@gmail.com
Kalamazoo Nature Center
7000 N Westnedge AvenueKalamazoo, Michigan 49009
(269) 381-1574