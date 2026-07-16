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Summer Fungus Walk

Summer Fungus Walk

Summer Fungus Walk
Summer’s winding to a close, but the fungal world isn’t slowing down! We’ll learn about what’s fruiting this season and take a light stroll to see what mushrooms are popping up on the trails.

Saturday, August 29, 2026, 10-11 am

Meet: Visitor Center front desk

Fee: Included in regular KNC admission; KNC Members free!

Audience: All ages

Kalamazoo Nature Center
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM on Sat, 29 Aug 2026
Get Tickets

Artist Group Info

etiemannaturecenter@gmail.com
https://naturecenter.org/events/summer-fungus-walk/
Kalamazoo Nature Center
7000 N Westnedge Avenue
Kalamazoo, Michigan 49009
(269) 381-1574
https://naturecenter.org