Summer Fungus Walk

Summer’s winding to a close, but the fungal world isn’t slowing down! We’ll learn about what’s fruiting this season and take a light stroll to see what mushrooms are popping up on the trails.

Saturday, August 29, 2026, 10-11 am

Meet: Visitor Center front desk

Fee: Included in regular KNC admission; KNC Members free!

Audience: All ages