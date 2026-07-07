"Summer Jams concludes at the KIA on Thursday, August 27 with a lively open mic night celebrating music, poetry, and creative expression. Join us for an evening where artists and community members come together to share their voices in a welcoming and creative space.

Performers of all backgrounds are invited to take the stage. Whether you’re a musician, poet, spoken word artist, comedian, or simply someone with something to share. Not looking to perform? Come enjoy the performances, discover local talent, and connect with fellow community members in an energetic and inspiring atmosphere.

As part of Free Thursday, admission to the galleries is free all evening, giving guests the opportunity to explore the museum’s exhibitions before settling in for a night of live performances and creative connection. Summer Jams has been a celebration of community, talent, and artistic expression throughout the summer, and this final event is the perfect way to close out the series.

Whether you’re stepping up to the mic or coming to support local creatives, Summer Jams invites everyone to be part of an evening filled with art, storytelling, music, and meaningful community connection at the KIA."