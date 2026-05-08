Summer Jams returns to the KIA as a lively open mic night celebrating music, poetry, and creative expression. This event brings artists and community members together to share their voices in a welcoming and creative space. Performers of all backgrounds are invited to take the stage, whether you’re a musician, poet, spoken word artist, or simply someone with something to share. Not looking to perform? Come enjoy the performances, discover local talent, and connect with the community.

Summer Jams takes place during Free Thursday, so admission to the galleries is free all evening. Guests are encouraged to explore the exhibitions, enjoy the museum atmosphere, and then gather for a night of live performances and creative energy. Each Summer Jams evening will feature a unique theme, with more details and performer opportunities announced soon. Whether you’re stepping up to the mic or just coming to vibe, Summer Jams is a celebration of art, creativity, and community at the KIA.

Please note that this event will not be livestreamed or posted on YouTube.

