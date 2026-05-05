Summer Solstice Drumming

Summer is here! Celebrate the celestial turn of the seasons with the powerful drumming of Carolyn Koeble, and build a deeper connection with the natural world through the power of sound.

Saturday, June 13, 11:30AM – 12:30PM

Fee: Non-members $15, Members $12

Please Register >

Audience: All ages

Meet: Amphitheatre (Coopers Glen Auditorium if inclement weather)