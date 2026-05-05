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Summer Solstice Drumming

Summer Solstice Drumming

Summer is here! Celebrate the celestial turn of the seasons with the powerful drumming of Carolyn Koeble, and build a deeper connection with the natural world through the power of sound.

Saturday, June 13, 11:30AM – 12:30PM
Fee: Non-members $15, Members $12
Please Register >
Audience: All ages
Meet: Amphitheatre (Coopers Glen Auditorium if inclement weather)

Kalamazoo Nature Center
11:30 AM - 12:30 PM on Sat, 13 Jun 2026
Get Tickets

Artist Group Info

etiemannaturecenter@gmail.com
Kalamazoo Nature Center
7000 N Westnedge Avenue
Kalamazoo, Michigan 49009
(269) 381-1574
https://naturecenter.org