Summer Solstice Drumming
Summer Solstice Drumming
Summer is here! Celebrate the celestial turn of the seasons with the powerful drumming of Carolyn Koeble, and build a deeper connection with the natural world through the power of sound.
Saturday, June 13, 11:30AM – 12:30PM
Fee: Non-members $15, Members $12
Please Register >
Audience: All ages
Meet: Amphitheatre (Coopers Glen Auditorium if inclement weather)
Kalamazoo Nature Center
11:30 AM - 12:30 PM on Sat, 13 Jun 2026
Artist Group Info
etiemannaturecenter@gmail.com
Kalamazoo Nature Center
7000 N Westnedge AvenueKalamazoo, Michigan 49009
(269) 381-1574