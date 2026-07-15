Sunset Opera Outdoors

Spend an evening in the cool breeze of summer’s end, and enjoy a laid-back evening of music with award winning singer Sara Emerson.

Lay back, relax, and let the music merge with the sounds of nature.

Saturday, August 22, 2026, 6:30-8:00pm

Meet: Amphitheater in the arboretum

Fee: KNC Members $12; Non-Members $15

Please Register >

Audience: All ages