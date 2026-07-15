Sunset Opera Outdoors
Sunset Opera Outdoors
Sunset Opera Outdoors
Spend an evening in the cool breeze of summer’s end, and enjoy a laid-back evening of music with award winning singer Sara Emerson.
Lay back, relax, and let the music merge with the sounds of nature.
Saturday, August 22, 2026, 6:30-8:00pm
Meet: Amphitheater in the arboretum
Fee: KNC Members $12; Non-Members $15
Please Register >
Audience: All ages
Kalamazoo Nature Center
06:30 PM - 08:00 PM on Sat, 22 Aug 2026
Artist Group Info
etiemannaturecenter@gmail.com
Kalamazoo Nature Center
7000 N Westnedge AvenueKalamazoo, Michigan 49009
(269) 381-1574