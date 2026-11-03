Tarantula Birthday Party
Tarantula Birthday Party
Tarantula Birthday Party
Nicky the tarantula has been with us since 2016! Celebrate the life and times of KNC’s favorite arachnid and learn more about what makes these 8-legged critters so charming and unique.
Saturday, December 12, 2026, 2-3 pm
Meet: Classroom inside the Visitor Center
Fee: Included in regular KNC admission; KNC Members free!
Audience: All ages
Kalamazoo Nature Center
02:00 PM - 03:00 PM on Sat, 12 Dec 2026
Kalamazoo Nature Center
7000 N Westnedge AvenueKalamazoo, Michigan 49009
(269) 381-1574