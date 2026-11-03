Tarantula Birthday Party

Nicky the tarantula has been with us since 2016! Celebrate the life and times of KNC’s favorite arachnid and learn more about what makes these 8-legged critters so charming and unique.

Saturday, December 12, 2026, 2-3 pm

Meet: Classroom inside the Visitor Center

Fee: Included in regular KNC admission; KNC Members free!

Audience: All ages