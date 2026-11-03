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Tarantula Birthday Party

Tarantula Birthday Party

Tarantula Birthday Party
Nicky the tarantula has been with us since 2016! Celebrate the life and times of KNC’s favorite arachnid and learn more about what makes these 8-legged critters so charming and unique.

Saturday, December 12, 2026, 2-3 pm

Meet: Classroom inside the Visitor Center

Fee: Included in regular KNC admission; KNC Members free!

Audience: All ages

Kalamazoo Nature Center
02:00 PM - 03:00 PM on Sat, 12 Dec 2026
Kalamazoo Nature Center
7000 N Westnedge Avenue
Kalamazoo, Michigan 49009
(269) 381-1574
https://naturecenter.org