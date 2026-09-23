Teacher Appreciation Night
Teacher Appreciation Night
Join us for an evening of creativity, connection, and inspiration! Educators of all grade levels and subject areas are invited to enjoy a free night at the KIA. Explore museum resources for your students, engage in fun gallery activities, create art, and enjoy food and drinks while connecting with colleagues. The gallery shop will be open and raffle prizes will be drawn throughout the evening.
Registration is strongly encouraged.
This event is made possible by generous support from PNC Foundation.
Kalamazoo Institute of Arts
04:00 PM - 06:00 PM on Fri, 13 Nov 2026
Event Supported By
Kalamazoo Institute of Arts
269-349-7775
museum@kiarts.org
Kalamazoo Institute of Arts
314 S Park StKalamazoo, Michigan 49007
269-349-7775
museum@kiarts.org