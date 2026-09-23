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Teacher Appreciation Night

Teacher Appreciation Night

Join us for an evening of creativity, connection, and inspiration! Educators of all grade levels and subject areas are invited to enjoy a free night at the KIA. Explore museum resources for your students, engage in fun gallery activities, create art, and enjoy food and drinks while connecting with colleagues. The gallery shop will be open and raffle prizes will be drawn throughout the evening.

Registration is strongly encouraged.

This event is made possible by generous support from PNC Foundation.

Kalamazoo Institute of Arts
04:00 PM - 06:00 PM on Fri, 13 Nov 2026
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Event Supported By

Kalamazoo Institute of Arts
269-349-7775
museum@kiarts.org
https://kiarts.org/
Kalamazoo Institute of Arts
314 S Park St
Kalamazoo, Michigan 49007
269-349-7775
museum@kiarts.org
https://kiarts.org/