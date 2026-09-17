UrbanZone, a subsidiary of the non-profit Synergy Health Center, is hosting the 'Teen Minds Matter' Mental Health Summit on Saturday, October 10 from 10:00 AM to 3:00 PM at the WMU Fetzer Center. This is a 100% free, highly interactive, and hands-on summit specifically designed by and for Kalamazoo area teens (ages 14-19) to learn practical stress management and mental wellness tools. Rather than just sitting and listening to lectures, teens will actively participate in workshops, discussions, and movement.

Free catered lunch, t-shirts, and exciting raffle prize giveaways are provided for all attendees. We would greatly appreciate it if you could add this to your on-air community calendar rotations or highlight it on your morning show.

Registration info and details can be found at synergykzoo.org/urbanzone/mihap/teen-minds-matter/.