The Great Michigan Gathering: WMU and KPL Watch Party

The Great Michigan Gathering is a free, three-year initiative that builds community through the art of intentional gathering. Inspired by Priya Parker‘s book, The Art of Gathering: How We Meet and Why It Matters, the initiative will launch on October 8, 2026, with an event featuring Parker at The Henry Ford. The event will be livestreamed to community watch parties across Michigan, including this WMU/KPL joint event. Join us on October 8th at 7pm on WMU's Campus (Sangren Hall - 1910) for community and light refreshments.