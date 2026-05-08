The People Speak: A Living Exhibition by Face Off Theatre Company

Explore the For the People, By the People: America at 250 exhibition with theatre artists from Face Off Theatre Company! This program offers guests an opportunity to learn more about artists who have powerfully shaped the landscape of American theatre and visual art. As we make our way through the galleries, Face Off performers will deliver excerpts from works by prominent Black American playwrights alongside selected artworks from the exhibition.

Face Off Theatre Company presents audiences with fresh and innovative work, creating transcendent theatre experiences that explore the complexity and richness of the Black experience while encouraging cross-cultural dialogue that illuminates and expands our understanding of the universal human experience.

Please note that this event will not be livestreamed or posted on YouTube.