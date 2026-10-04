The Poisoner: A Gripping Neo-Noir Thriller

A touring production inspired by the Flint water crisis – in Kalamazoo for one weekend only. Grab your $10 tickets before they sell out!

The Poisoner is a neo-noir thriller inspired by the Flint water crisis, and it's in Kalamazoo for three nights only. Written by first-time playwright M.M. Haney and directed by two-time Obie Award winner Lee Sunday Evans, it follows a journalist who returns to his hometown and discovers the water is contaminated, with devastating personal and political fallout. Premiered at La MaMa in 2024. Are we ever safe?

Only 3 shows! October 22, 23 and 24!

Tickets are just $10. Students with a valid ID get free tickets with the code STUDENT.

SYNOPSIS

A universal tale, The Poisoner is an unraveling of the deception, abuse of power, and utter negligence of early 2000s Midwestern water politics. In a neo-noir thriller driven by a determined journalist who returns to his hometown and uncovers more than he bargained for, The Poisoner invites you to question, are we ever safe?

The Poisoner is a fictional work inspired by the Flint water crisis of 2014 that aims to engage audiences to amplify awareness about the persistent challenges faced in Flint, Jackson, Newark, and other communities grappling with similar crises.

The play is a tribute to the resilience and spirit of activism; it celebrates the relentless efforts of journalists, artists, and activists who have tirelessly worked to give voice to those in their fight for justice and change.

This production is stop 6 of our 7-city tour. To learn more and see all of our locations, visit us online https://www.uncommonproductions.com/the-poisoner/

COMMUNITY TALKBACKS

Thursday, October 22: Talkback with Matt Schuster of Public Media Network and freelance journalist Kristen Aguirre, who covered the Flint crisis impact the Spanish speaking and undocumented community, to discuss the importance of independent and investigative journalism.

Friday, October 23: Talkback with Sandy Wynn of the Great Lakes PFAS Action Network on keeping PFAS out of drinking water.